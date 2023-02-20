All you need to know about Meta Verified subscription service on Facebook and Instagram: Price, benefits and eligibility

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Sunday announced Meta Verified, a new subscription service that will allow Facebook and Instagram users to verify their accounts for up to USD15/month.

The new offering is a subscription bundle that includes account verification with impersonation protections and access to increased visibility and support. It is initially rolling out in Australia and New Zealand starting later this week.

People can purchase a monthly subscription for USD11.99 on the web and USD14.99 on iOS and Android.

"We want to make it easier for people, especially creators, to establish a presence so they can focus on building their communities on Instagram or Facebook. We're starting with a gradual test in Australia and New Zealand later this week to learn what's most valuable, and we hope to bring Meta Verified to the rest of the world soon," the company wrote in a post.

Meta Verified will offer the following benefits:

Verified badge: This confirms you're the real you and that your account has been verified with a government-issued ID.

This confirms you're the real you and that your account has been verified with a government-issued ID. More protection from impersonation: Proactive account monitoring to detect and prevent impersonators who may target individuals with a growing online following

Proactive account monitoring to detect and prevent impersonators who may target individuals with a growing online following Increased support: Access to a real person for common account issues when needed.

Access to a real person for common account issues when needed. Increased visibility and reach with prominence in some areas of the platform like search, comments and recommendations.

with prominence in some areas of the platform like search, comments and recommendations. Exclusive features to express yourself in unique ways.

Meta noted that during testing there will be no changes to Facebook and Instagram accounts that are already verified based on prior requirements.

To apply for Meta Verified, one must meet the following requirements:

Accounts must meet minimum activity requirements, such as prior posting history.

Be at least 18 years old.

Thereafter, submit a government ID that matches the profile name and photo of the Facebook or Instagram account they’re applying for.

It is worth mentioning that businesses are not eligible to apply for Meta Verified at this time.

Meta Verified subscriptions will include proactive monitoring for account impersonation.