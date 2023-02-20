Left Menu

Airtel 5G rolls out in 15 more cities of West Bengal

Updated: 20-02-2023 12:08 IST
Airtel 5G rolls out in 15 more cities of West Bengal
Representative Image. Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In addition to Siliguri, Bharti Airtel's (Airtel) cutting-edge 5G services are now available in 15 more cities of West Bengal, the telco announced in a press release on Monday, February 20.

Customers in these 16 cities of West Bengal can enjoy an ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread. Check out the full list:

  • Berhampore
  • Old Malda
  • Raiganj
  • Durgapur
  • Balurghat
  • Alipurduar
  • Dinhata
  • Asansol
  • Barrdhaman
  • Koch Bihar
  • Medinipur
  • Jalpaiguri
  • Darjeeling
  • Islampur
  • Kharagpur

Airtel said that its 5G services are rolling out in a staged manner and the company will augment its network to make its services available across all the cities in due course of time.

"I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Berhampore, Old Malda, Raiganj, Durgapur, Balurghat, Alipurduar, Dinhata, Asansol, Barrdhaman, Koch Bihar, Medinipur, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Islampur & Kharagpur in addition to Siliguri. Airtel customers in these sixteen cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up all the cities which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more," Ayan Sarkar, CEO West Bengal, Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

