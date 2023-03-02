Cricket-India all out for 163, Australia need 76 to win Indore test

India were all out for 163 in their second innings on Thursday, leaving Australia needing 76 to win the third test in Indore.

Cheteshwar Pujara topscored for India with a gritty 59, while Nathan Lyon was the pick of the Australia bowlers, claiming 8-64.

India are 2-0 ahead in the four-test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

