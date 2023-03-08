Chinese embassy says 'puzzled and strongly dissatisfied' with German decision on Huawei, ZTE

China is "very puzzled and strongly dissatisfied with the rash decision" made by the German government, if a report that Germany could ban Huawei and ZTE from parts of 5G networks is true, the Chinese embassy said in a statement on its website.

The embassy was referring to a report by German paper Zeit Online saying the government was planning to forbid telecoms operators from using certain components from Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)