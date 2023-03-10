AI content platform Writesonic's biz grows five-fold so far this fiscal

Artificial intelligence content platform Writesonic's business jumped five-fold this fiscal so far, mainly due to faster content generation, according to a top company official.

Writesonic is one of the leading artificial intelligence review platforms and news sites. It is developed by India-born Samanyou Garg.

The platform is designed to simplify content creation and enhance communication. ''Writesonic has grown with a user base of 10 times in the last 3 months. Writesonic's business has grown more than 15 times since the seed funding in September 2021. It has generated over 200 million pieces of content, equivalent to more than 25 billion words and (business) has grown at 500 per cent from April 1, 2022, to February 28, 2023,'' Garg said in a statement.

ChatSonic (Writesonic's AI chatbot platform) for businesses will soon be launched, wherein any business can create a custom chatbot on their data, he added. ChatSonics Chrome extension is poised to transform how artificial intelligence content creation platforms are used, as it eliminates the need to download tools or switch tabs. Users can use ChatSonic while working on Gmail, LinkedIn, or any other web platform, Garg explained.

''In the midst of a fast-paced world where individuals are constantly creating ways to increase productivity, we have taken a straightforward approach by developing a Google Chrome extension to assist users in managing their email content, composing tweets and LinkedIn posts, and creating original content without having to navigate away from the current page,'' he added.

Additionally, he stated that the firm is in the process of creating ChatSonic for businesses, which will allow any company from any industry to train a customised chatbot, using their data and then deploy it as a WhatsApp bot, Slack bot, website chat widget, and more. Chatsonic users can save time while browsing the web and it integrates with Google to give users up to date, factual and accurate information. Users can create unique content anywhere with the CMD (Ctrl)+M shortcut. Users can quickly create unique content and rephrase the given text in seconds, giving users an edge over other users. Be it editing your social media bios, writing an article, or summarising text, users can do it all with the help of this shortcut. The company also launched ChatSonic's mobile app for Android.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)