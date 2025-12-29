Mystery Unfolds: Coroner's Inquiry into Zubeen Garg's Untimely Demise Begins

A coroner's inquiry to probe the death of the renowned Indian singer-songwriter Zubeen Garg will be launched in Singapore on January 14, as per the court records.

The inquest will be conducted at the State Courts, confirmed a report by Channel News Asia. Garg, a household name from Assam, India, was 52 when he died unexpectedly a day before a scheduled cultural festival performance in Singapore.

Authorities stated Garg passed away after being found unconscious at St John's Island. A police investigation revealed no signs of foul play, urging the public to refrain from speculation.

Said inquiry, led by judicial officer State Coroner Adam Nakhoda, aims to uncover the facts surrounding Garg's demise without attributing criminal blame, following the Coroners Act. Public interest and process transparency mean inquiries are typically held openly, unless circumstances justify privacy.