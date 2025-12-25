Left Menu

Tech Terror Link: The Case of Zubair Hangargekar

Software engineer Zubair Hangargekar, suspected of ties with banned outfits like Al Qaeda, is now in the custody of Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) till January 3. Hangargekar, accused of radical activities and earlier in judicial custody, was found with international contacts and questionable religious material.

Software engineer Zubair Hangargekar has once again been taken into custody by Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), following his arrest for alleged connections with banned organizations such as Al Qaeda. Ordered by a special court, Hangargekar will remain in ATS custody until January 3 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Initial investigations revealed Hangargekar's foreign contacts, including numbers from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, though no calls were recorded. Authorities also found deleted PDF files related to Al Qaeda and Osama bin Laden, as well as other radical materials, on his confiscated devices.

The ATS continues to probe into Hangargekar's activities, including his propagation of aggressive religious discourses. The case underscores ongoing security challenges in monitoring and curbing radicalization efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

