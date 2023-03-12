China to retain sci-tech and industry ministers

China's Jin Zhuanglong was nominated on Sunday to stay on as the minister of industry and information technology, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Wang Zhigang was nominated to stay on as minister of science and technology, Xinhua reported. The appointments come as Chinese President Xi Jinping has ramped up calls for central and local governments to reduce the country's reliance on foreign supply chains for core technologies amid U.S. export controls that have choked supplies of key equipment to some Chinese tech firms and sectors.

