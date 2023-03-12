Left Menu

Welspun India seeking to tap opportunity in kids segment through pact with The Walt Disney Company: CEO

Whether theres a slowdown or theres a peak, that demand never tapers off, Goenka told PTI.The licence agreement had given Welspun the rights to design, develop, manufacture and distribute a complete range of home textiles products leveraging on Disneys franchises and characters across Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Lucas brands.Welspun India President Global Head Keyur Parekh said the licensing pact with Walt Disney marks the foray of Welspun into the new segment of kids.Disney resonates so well, in terms of this category kids and the segment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2023 11:08 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 11:06 IST
Welspun India seeking to tap opportunity in kids segment through pact with The Walt Disney Company: CEO
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Home textiles major Welspun India is seeking to tap opportunities in the kids segment through its licensing pact with The Walt Disney Company, according to Welspun's CEO and Joint Managing Director Dipali Goenka.

The company, which had signed a brand licensing agreement with Walt Disney in January for the Europe and the UK market this year, also sees an increase of shelf space of licensed brands as compared to its private labels.

''If there's a recession, or a slowdown, people will not compromise on their kids' demands...The kids' opportunity is huge. Whether there's a slowdown or there's a peak, that demand never tapers off,'' Goenka told PTI.

The licence agreement had given Welspun the rights to design, develop, manufacture and distribute a complete range of home textiles products leveraging on Disney's franchises and characters across Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Lucas brands.

Welspun India President & Global Head Keyur Parekh said the licensing pact with Walt Disney marks the foray of Welspun into the new segment of kids.

''Disney resonates so well, in terms of this category (kids) and the segment. It allows us to create a wagon for growth into absolutely a new space. So, this actually helps us to bring incremental revenues and to address the whole new segment,'' he added.

Further, Parekh said, ''The current licence that we have with Disney is for three years. It encompasses all the EU countries, the UK and the South African market.'' The licensing pact will help Welspun India get deeper penetration and wider reach into the EU markets and the UK market, where Disney has a lot of distribution through smaller stores as well in convenience stores and non home retail. In terms of products, Goenka said the licence covers the complete home solution product range, comprising towels, bed sheets, rugs, bedding and utility items.

She said the pact would also lead to addition on a ''lot of shelf space as well'' for licensed brands.

''We also have (licensed brands) Martha Stewart and Scott in America, with which we have increased our shelf space 175 per cent over the private label. So this is what the opportunity is, and Walt Disney will open more doors for us,'' Goenka asserted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over Taiwan: Report

Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023