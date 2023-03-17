Left Menu

Swiggy waives first month commission for new restaurant partners

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2023 22:21 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 22:21 IST
Swiggy waives first month commission for new restaurant partners

Swiggy on Friday announced an initiative of zero per cent commission for the first month for new restaurant partners across the country who want to experience and grow their business with online food delivery.

The Swiggy Launchpad initiative is to encourage restaurants that are new to Swiggy to recognize online delivery as an incremental channel to kickstart their growth, the company stated.

With this, restaurant partners can potentially save up to Rs 20,000 through commissions and other benefits and choose to invest it back into their business to drive further growth.

Swiggy Launchpad seeks to build a win-win relationship with the restaurant partner ecosystem, it added.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Food Marketplace, Swiggy said : "With 0 per cent commissions for the first one month of their operations, we hope more restaurants, cloud kitchens, and other food entrepreneurs feel confident about online food delivery and take the plunge. We look forward to welcoming many new partners".

Swiggy on an average has over 2.5 lakh restaurant partners enabled on its platform, and typically onboards about 10,000 restaurants every month.

This offer applies to all partners new to the Swiggy platform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWeb 'moves on' from Soyuz-stranded satellites as its network nears completion and more

Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWe...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic - CDC; Sanofi to cut US price of its most-prescribed insulin by 78% and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic -...

 Global
3
SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

 Global
4
The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity
Blog

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023