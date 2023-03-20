Rummy Premier League 12 offering a whopping big prize pool of ₹75 crores is live on Junglee Rummy

Junglee Rummy has been creating a stir with a string of exciting moves since the start of this year. India's Most Trusted Rummy Site®, which earlier announced the on-boarding of super popular Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn as its brand ambassador, recently launched its highly anticipated tournament Rummy Premier League 12 (RPL 12) with a colossal prize pool of ₹75 crores.

Since its inception, the RPL has been a marquee event for online rummy enthusiasts, attracting lakhs of participants from across the country. The 12th edition, launched on 3rd February and scheduled to conclude on 2nd May 2023, promises to be even more exciting and the greatest of all tournaments, with a series of thrilling contests, exclusive rewards, and a grand finale offering a whopping big prize pool of ₹10 crores. More than 2 lakh players have won cash prizes in the RPL 12 tournament so far and over ₹5 crores have been disbursed as prizes to date.

Mohul Mukherjee, Vice President of Product Marketing and Communication at Junglee Rummy, expressed his excitement about the response received by RPL 12 so far: ''Following the success of last year's The Great Winnings Series, which had a prize pool of ₹50 crores, we decided to offer an even more impressive prize pool to our players this season.'' He added, ''We're constantly working to offer exciting and competitive tournaments to rummy lovers. RPL 12 is a testament to our commitment to providing our players with the ultimate gaming experience and opportunities to win big cash prizes.'' 2022 was an amazing year for Junglee Rummy, with over 45,000 players winning cash every day on the platform. The online rummy industry also witnessed history in the making as two of its biggest winners – Suneeta Sharma, who won ₹1.5 crores in RPL 11, and Kalempudi Srinu, who won ₹1.38 crores in the ₹500 crore Great Winnings Festival – emerged from Junglee Rummy. The momentum has continued with the launch of RPL 12, which promises to deliver an exciting gaming experience to rummy lovers across the country. On 2nd May 2023, rummy aces will battle it out for a whopping big first prize of ₹2 crores, and Junglee Rummy will announce the newest rummy champion.

Stay tuned for more news from Junglee Rummy as the platform gears up for the upcoming cricket season.

About Junglee Rummy Junglee Rummy, India's Most Trusted Rummy Site®, has over 6 crore registered users who play online rummy regularly on the platform. The platform offers a world-class gaming experience with enhanced features and a robust security infrastructure.

Offering the fastest withdrawals in the industry and highly responsive 24X7 customer support, Junglee Rummy is known for being the industry leader when it comes to providing the most enjoyable online rummy experience.

