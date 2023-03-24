Zen Technologies bags Rs 127 crore order from armed forces

Left Menu

After setbacks faced in 2012 due to cancellation of large tenders, Zen said in a regulatory filing that it had stopped participating in large tenders and has now made a complete turnaround over the last 10 years.The government of India has recently accelerated the induction of simulators into the armed forces, in line with the simulation framework issued in September 2021.

Defence training solutions firm Zen Technologies on Friday said it has bagged Rs 127 crore order from armed forces. After setbacks faced in 2012 due to cancellation of large tenders, Zen said in a regulatory filing that it had stopped participating in large tenders and has now made a complete turnaround over the last 10 years.

''The government of India has recently accelerated the induction of simulators into the armed forces, in line with the simulation framework issued in September 2021. This move not only saves a significant amount of money but also provides better training value and is the most environmentally sustainable way to train our forces for combat readiness,'' Zen Technologies Chairman and Managing Director Ashok Atluri said.

The company indigenously designs, develops and manufactures sensor and simulators technology based defence training system to security forces.

It also provides drone and anti-drone solutions.

''The company has made a complete turnaround over the last ten years. Zen is confident that it is well-positioned to participate in and contribute to the country's growth and progress. The company believes that the next few years will be extremely positive, and it anticipates the signing of several more significant contracts in the near future,'' Atluri said.

He said Zen will play a significant supporting role in the government's Agnipath initiative and efforts to modernise training.

''The government of India's actions show that it is walking the talk when it comes to supporting its stated objectives. The induction of simulators into the armed forces is an example of this,'' Atluri said.

