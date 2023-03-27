Left Menu

TVS Motor introduces seven new products in Ghana

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2023 12:21 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 12:20 IST
TVS Motor Company on Monday said it has introduced seven new products in Ghana, Africa.

The company has launched various new models like Apache 180 and Neo NX among others.

''We take pride in our diverse and robust product portfolio that encompasses Bebeks, motorcycles, and three-wheelers, catering to the needs of customers seeking daily and last-mile connectivity in Ghana.

''Our products are engineered specifically to cater to the demands of the African market while delivering superior quality and reliability,'' TVS Motor Company Vice President International Business Rahul Nayak said in a statement.

With the launch of these new products, the company aims to offer a hassle-free experience, unmatched after-sales service and affordable genuine spares, he added.

TVS Motor ranks amongst the top five two-wheeler companies in the world with a presence in over 80 countries across Africa, South East Asia, the Indian Sub-Continent, Latin America and the Middle East.

