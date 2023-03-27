Left Menu

Sunlit Power announces partnership with RDL Technologies

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-03-2023 14:16 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 14:16 IST
Sunlit Power, maker and distributor of ARENQ brand of batteries, on Monday announced a five-year partnership with RDL Technologies in the battery management system space.

Under the collaboration, the IoT products and software solutions provider RDL Technology will develop touchscreen displays, data loggers, vehicle navigation, and monitoring systems for Sunlit Power, according to a statement.

The IoT devices will allow the battery maker to remotely monitor and navigate the motor, controller, and battery while also providing customers with customised reports on the battery's performance.

The company expects the collaboration to produce 25,000 pieces (units) of automotive clusters, touchscreen displays, and bulk testing equipment for batteries, annually, the statement said.

As data from the BMS (Battery Management System) will be uploaded on the cloud, customers will be able to access the system from anywhere in the world where the internet is available, and customised reports can be downloaded to monitor performance, it added.

V G Anil, CEO of Sunlit Power, said the partnership will enable the company to enhance the battery performance and provide customers battery monitoring solutions.

Raghavendra G Shetty, Co-Founder and CEO of RDL Technologies said, its touchscreen displays and monitoring systems will help ARENQ to remotely monitor the battery's performance, providing customers with customised reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

