PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 29

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2023 05:44 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 05:44 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Kate Forbes to quit Scottish government after leadership defeat - Amazon and Google told to let UK radio stations stream on smart speakers

- UK Treasury to provide extra funding for NHS pay deal Overview

- Scotland's finance secretary Kate Forbes is to leave the country's government, after incoming first minister Humza Yousaf offered her a more junior role in the government. - On-demand services from Britain's BBC, ITV Plc and other public service broadcasters must remain easy to find on smart TVs and set-top boxes, the government said as it announced a plan to update media rules for the streaming age.

- UK Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, is to allocate more money into the National Health Service to fund a new pay deal for health workers in the country. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

