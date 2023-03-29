Kixx Aims to Become Top Lubricant Brand Around the World, Highlighting Its Advanced Industrial Lubricants

With decades of technical know-how, Kixx, under the GS Caltex brand, has been manufacturing high-performance lubricants that help industries around the world run more smoothly. For seven years running, the company has taken home the title of Korea's No. 1 lubricant at the Korea First Brand Awards in recognition of its superior quality lubricants.

The awards, organized annually by the Customers Council, are based on consumer surveys conducted online by customers from around the country. Kixx has risen to become a household name among lubricants in Korea thanks to GS Caltex's advanced technology and world-class production facilities. Kixx is now setting its sights on cementing its position as a top industrial lubricant manufacturer by highlighting its lineup of advanced industrial lubricants. For India, this includes hydraulic, gear, transmission, and heavy-duty engine oils, as well as industrial grease.

Established in 1969, Kixx has provided dependable engine oils and industrial lubricants for more than 50 years. Leveraging advanced technical expertise and impressive infrastructure, including the world's fourth largest oil refinery in a single site, Kixx delivers 200 types of quality products that meet the highest of industry performance standards.

Kixx industrial lubricants are optimized to reduce deposits and help maintain optimal temperatures for equipment and vehicles to prevent damage from overheating. Ultimately this means reduced TCO, boosted equipment and vehicle performance, improved efficiency, and strengthened reliability.

Kixx offers a wide range of high-performance industrial lubricants for the India market, including the below: • HDEO – Kixx HDX: a high performance, heavy-duty multigrade diesel engine oil that provides excellent protection and performance for diesel vehicles • Hydraulic oil – Kixx Hydro HVL: a multi-viscosity, anti-wear fluid designed for hydraulic systems subject to a wide variation in working temperatures • Gear oil – Kixx GearTec: a high-performance, thermally stable automotive gear lubricant that helps smooth shifting • Transmission oil – Kixx Unitrans: an all-weather transmission lubricant protecting agricultural equipment from rust and corrosion • Grease – Kixx Moly EP: a multipurpose grease providing extra protection in shock loading conditions For a more detailed look at Kixx's industrial lubricant product lineup, please visit Kixx's official site at www.gscaltexindia.com.

As Korea's No. 1 lubricant and trusted brand around the world, including in India, Vietnam, China, and Russia, Kixx will continue to strive to become a global leader in engine oil and industrial lubricants.

About Kixx: Recognized by First Brand Awards as Korea's No.1 lubricants brand, Kixx's lubricant products are trusted by consumers and partners all over the world. Leading the Korean lubricants market and backed by 50 years of extensive research and innovation, Kixx is recognized for its superior products made with premium base oils produced through GS Caltex's cutting-edge development methods. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2041954/Kixx.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2041955/Kixx.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2041956/Kixx.jpg

