PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2023 14:58 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 14:58 IST
EKI Energy Services, WOCE Solutions partner to provide sustainable solutions to businesses
EKI Energy Services Ltd (EKI) on Thursday announced a partnership with WOCE Solutions to provide sustainable and climate change solutions to industrial organisations.

Amid growing climate change concerns, companies across the globe are adopting sustainable solutions and making efforts to reduce their carbon footprints.

In a statement, EKI said it ''has joined hands with WOCE Solutions for development and adoption of digital monitoring, reporting and verification (DMRV) for various projects which EKI is servicing across the globe in addition to the ones it will undertake in future...'' The collaboration will facilitate individuals, businesses and organizations with a one-stop solution for all aspects of carbon inventory, management and neutrality/net-zero solutions.

''It is important to strengthen climate action globally to control GHG carbon emissions and fast stride the journey towards a net-zero future.

''This is possible only if individuals, businesses and organizations realize the need for reducing their carbon footprint, get the right guidance and consultancy to start their climate journey and contribute significantly towards global climate action,'' said Manish Dabkara, CMD of EKI Energy Services.

Anup Garg, Founder and Director, WOCE Solutions said, ''Our collaboration will provide sustainability consulting and technology solutions to 3500+ clients across 40+ countries which EKI is currently serving. Our goal is to achieve carbon neutralization.'' EKI Energy Services is a leading carbon credit developer and supplier across the globe.

WOCE Solutions helps organizations understand and implement capturing carbon footprint through innovative product offerings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

