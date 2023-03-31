Left Menu

New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2023 17:42 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 17:42 IST
ATL Tinkering Curriculum, Equipment Manual, and Calendar of Activities for 2023-24 introduced
The Equipment Manual provides comprehensive guidance on the equipment provided in the Atal Tinkering Labs in schools across the country. Image Credit: aimgov.in
Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, has launched three new resources aimed at fostering innovation and creativity among India's youth. The launch event introduced the ATL Tinkering Curriculum, Equipment Manual, and the Calendar of Activities for 2023-24.

The ATL Tinkering Curriculum is a structured learning pathway designed to help students develop and hone their innovation skills. The curriculum has been developed in collaboration with Makerghat and covers a wide range of concepts, from basic electronics and mechanics to cutting-edge technologies such as 3D printing and Internet of Things. With this curriculum, students will be encouraged to identify and design creative solutions to everyday problems through hands-on, experiential learning.

The Equipment Manual provides comprehensive guidance on the equipment provided in the Atal Tinkering Labs in schools across the country. The manual contains detailed information about each equipment and tool, including the specifications, applications, and examples of projects that can be built using them. It is a valuable resource for anyone looking to explore the possibilities of innovation and problem-solving.

While as, the Calendar of Activities for 2023-24 outlines a year-long schedule of events, workshops, and competitions aimed at promoting innovation and entrepreneurship among students. The calendar has the latest Tinkering Curriculum and Equipment Manual integrated into it. It also has a special section called - Activity of the Month which has exciting activities that the students can do in their ATL lab every month.

Speaking at the launch event, AIM Mission Dr. Chintan Vaishnav said, "We are excited to launch these new resources, which are aligned with the government's vision of creating a self-reliant India that is capable of finding innovative solutions to its own challenges. These initiatives will go a long way in empowering India's young minds with the necessary skills to become tomorrow's innovators and change-makers."

The Atal Innovation Mission is committed to creating a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among India's youth, and these resources are a testament to that commitment. With these resources, teachers, mentors and students across the country will be equipped with the necessary skills to innovate for a better India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

