Danube Properties Announces 'Dubai Dekho, Danube Kharido' Irresistible Sponsored Campaign to Visit and Buy Property in Dubai

Danube Properties, the fastest-growing private real estate developer in the UAE, has announced its biggest offer yet for Indian property buyers who are interested in purchasing property in Dubai. The tailor-made holiday package, ''Dubai Dekho, Danube Kharido,'' provides an irresistible offer to Indian investors who want to invest in and purchase properties of their choice from Danube Properties in Dubai. This exclusive offer includes a fully crafted holiday trip to Dubai, which comprises return economy-class flight tickets to Dubai, a 3-night-4-day stay at a 5-star hotel with breakfast, lunch, and dinner included, visa application fees, airport transfers in Dubai, a private car tour of Dubai city, a Dhow cruise with dinner, a desert safari with BBQ dinner and live entertainment, and a private car tour of Danube Properties' completed projects, including a visit to their prestigious Head Office, which is often visited by famous Bollywood celebrities.

Mr. Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, announced the campaign offerings, saying, ''Over the years, Indians have consistently topped the charts when it comes to real estate investments in Dubai. We understand the importance of seeing the property in person before making a purchase. We want to make the daunting task of looking at brochures, easier for our customers. We are thrilled to present 'Dubai Dekho, Danube Kharido,' which will give us the opportunity to meet potential buyers. After exclusively exploring the luxurious lifestyle of Dubai with Danube, we believe they will become a part of our communities." As part of this campaign, customers who successfully purchase any Danube Property will have their travel expenses adjusted up to AED 10,000 per unit against the value of their purchase.

Danube Properties is frequently visited by Bollywood celebrities such as Kartik Aryan, Sanjay Dutta, Govinda, and Sunny Leone, among others.

Danube Properties' latest project, Viewz, a Dh2.05 billion development with Aston Martin-furnished interiors, sold out within days of its launch. Viewz boasts 40 facilities and amenities, including a well-equipped health club and gymnasium, a swimming pool, a kids' pool, an open-air barbecue area, a jogging track, a tennis court, a party hall, a kids' area, a kids' daycare/nanny on board, an electric car charging point, a shallow pool, a toddlers' splash pad, a jacuzzi, and a water lounge.

In addition to these amenities, homes at Viewz come with unique features such as a library, a cigar room, a Japanese garden, a business center with meeting space, a doctor on call, and a rain shower.

Danube Properties is renowned for its timely delivery of projects, which has earned it a place among the top 5 developers in the UAE. Investing with Danube Properties also increases your chances of obtaining a 10-year Golden Visa in Dubai, particularly for homeowners who meet the investment criteria, subject to government approval.

About Danube Properties Danube Properties is a leading property developer in the UAE. With timely delivery and unparallel quality, Danube Properties has become synonymous with owning a home in Dubai. DANUBE Properties is a part of the DANUBE Group, which has been responsible for building the foundation of Dubai since 1993. Build your home and join our community! Danube Properties, part of the Danube Group, made its foray into the real estate market in June 2014, by launching the Dh500 million 171 townhouses at Al Furjan. Since then, it continued to expand its development portfolio by launching Glitz Residence I, II, III, Starz, Glamz, Miraclz, Resortz, Bayz, Jewelz, Elz, Lawnz, Wavez, Olivz, Skyz, Pearlz, Gemz, Opalz, Petalz, Elitz, and Viewz projects.

The company currently has a development portfolio of 9,921 units, with a combined value exceeding Dh8.15 billion. It has so far delivered 4,555 units with a combined sales value of Dh3.63 billion and 1308 units will be delivered in 2023.

For additional information on Danube Properties, visit: www.danubeproperties.ae.

About Danube Group Danube Group is a Dubai-based diversified business conglomerate with interests in building materials, home décor, and real estate development. Established in the year 1993 by Founder and Chairman Rizwan Sajan - a UAE-based entrepreneur - the Danube Group achieved a US$1.3 billion (Dh5 billion) annual turnover in 2019.

From a small trading firm, Danube has grown into one of the largest building materials companies in the region, with its diversified branches worldwide including UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and India, in addition to procurement offices in China and Canada. Image: ''Dubai Dekho,Dubai Karido'' Campaign by Danube Properties

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)