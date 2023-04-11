Canadian energy infrastructure unharmed after cyberattack, says Trudeau

Canadian energy infrastructure did not suffer any physical damage from a cyberattack that was mentioned in leaked U.S. intelligence documents, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday. A pro-Russian hacking group may have targeted Canada's energy infrastructure in February, the New York Times has reported citing the leaked Pentagon documents.

"In regards to the reports of cyber attacks against Canadian energy infrastructure, I can confirm that there was no physical damage to any Canadian energy infrastructure following cyber attacks," Trudeau told reporters in Toronto, in response to a question about the leaked intel.

