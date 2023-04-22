Russia responds in kind to mass expulsion of its Berlin diplomats -TASS

Russia will respond in kind to mass expulsion of its diplomats from Berlin, the TASS news agency cited Russian Foreign Ministry as saying on Saturday.

"As a reaction to the hostile actions of Berlin, the Russian side decided to mirror the expulsion of German diplomats from Russia, as well as to significantly limit the maximum number of employees of German diplomatic missions in our country," TASS cited the ministry as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)