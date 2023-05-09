Left Menu

Airtel welcomes 2 million customers onto its 5G network in Mumbai

Representative Image. Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's leading telco Bharti Airtel has achieved a significant milestone by onboarding 2 million customers onto its 5G network in Mumbai. This accomplishment has been realized within a span of only 7 months since the launch of the service, the company said on Tuesday.

Mumbai was one of the first 8 cities to get ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus in India. The 5G services are now accessible at key business hubs in the city, including BKC, Nariman Point, and Lower Parel, providing businesses to enjoy the benefits of ultrafast and seamless connectivity offered by the 5G network.

The Airtel 5G Plus service is also available at key transportation locations such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), the Mumbai Metro line, the Mumbai Monorail, and all railway stations on the Western, Central, and Harbour lines, ensuring that customers can enjoy uninterrupted network connectivity during their daily commutes.

Furthermore, visitors to popular tourist destinations in the city, such as the iconic Gateway of India, Colaba Causeway, Marine Drive, Bandra-Worli Sea-link, Juhu Beach, and other well-known spots, can also experience ultra-fast and reliable 5G speeds. Airtel has extended its coverage to residential communities and educational campuses in and around Mumbai, including the University of Mumbai, IIT Mumbai, and TISS.

"We are thrilled to have 2 million+ customers enjoying the power of 5G in Mumbai. The adoption that we are seeing among Mumbaikars shows that our customers are always evolving and our objective is to offer them a brilliant experience. We are happy to have expanded our 5G footprint far and wide in the city. As the country's first service provider to launch 5G, we're committed to providing Mumbaikars with ubiquitous access to blazing-fast internet while on the go," said Vibhor Gupta, CEO, Mumbai, Bharti Airtel.

Airtel's 5G service has expanded its reach to more than 3000 cities and towns across India. In February, the company surpassed the 10 million unique 5G user mark on its network nationwide.

The telco is actively working towards extending its 5G coverage to every town and essential rural area in the country, with a target of achieving this by September 2023.

