IMF expects China's economy to slow down in immediate term

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-05-2023 14:01 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 13:58 IST
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects China's economy to slow down in the immediate term, said Thomas Helbling, deputy director of its Asia and Pacific Department on Thursday.

Helbling said at a media roundtable that there could be a significant impact on global growth if global or geopolitical fragmentation were to strengthen and realise.

