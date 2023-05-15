North Korean hackers stole $721 million in cryptocurrency from Japan - Nikkei

Hacker groups affiliated with North Korea have stolen $721 million worth of cryptocurrency assets from Japan since 2017, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday, citing a study by U.K. blockchain analysis provider Ellptic.

The amount is equal to 30% of the total of such losses globally, the Nikkei reported.

