China stocks flat after April activity data miss market expectations; HK up

China stocks were flat on Tuesday after April activity data broadly missed expectations and pointed to a slow economic recovery trend. Hong Kong stocks were up, led by tech stocks. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index edged down 0.1% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index was little changed.

** Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 0.4%, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.5%. ** China's April industrial output and retail sales growth undershot forecasts, suggesting the economy lost further momentum at the start of the second quarter and adding to the raft of recent data highlighting a wobbly post-COVID recovery.

** Goldman Sachs analysts said despite more favourable base effects against March, the April activity data "broadly and significantly" missed market expectations. ** "The latest China data release adds some more tiles to the mosaic picture of a slow and underwhelming recovery taking place in China," said analysts at Citi.

** The data set follows downside surprises in Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), UBS analysts wrote in a note, adding that "Chinese assets should keep trading with a risk-off tone with bonds rallying, as the post-reopening rebound fades." ** Retail-related sectors were mostly down, with food and beverage and consumer discretionary down 1.1% and 0.7%, respectively.

** Meanwhile, energy and semiconductors shares outperformed, up 1.3% and 1.5%, respectively. ** In Hong Kong, tech giants climbed 1.3%, leading the gains, after filings show that a few hedge funds added positions for overseas-listed Chinese companies in the first quarter of the year.

** JD.com jumped 4.2%, and Alibaba added 0.9%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)