Left Menu

Emerald Group invests in Limelight Diamonds

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2023 21:15 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 21:15 IST
Emerald Group invests in Limelight Diamonds

Jewellery producer Emerald Group on Wednesday said it has invested in Lab Grown Diamonds as part of a strategic alliance to manufacture and distribute CVD (Chemical Vapour Deposition) diamond studded jewellery globally.

However, the company did not disclose the terms of the deal or the amount invested due to a non-disclosure agreement with the bankers, Emerald Group said.

Emerald Jewel has manufacturing capacities of 48 tonnes of gold, 50,000 carats of diamonds, 600 kgs of platinum and 70 tonnes of silver-based jewellery annually, the company said in a statement.

This alliance will enable Limelight to leverage Emerald's access to a wide range of ready-design banks of jewellery and access to its network of over 300 distributors and more than 20,000 retailers.

''The purpose is to manufacture and distribute finished lab-grown CVD diamond jewellery. With the strength of our manufacturing, finishing and market distribution together with Limelight's strength of huge CVD diamond production, I am confident that our customers will be able to make the most of this as a new and incremental business opportunity,'' Emerald Jewel Industry India Chairman and MD K Srinivasan said.

Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds MD and founder Pooja Sheth Madhavan said that with this alliance the company is aiming to introduce unique designs and further strengthen the brand's penetration of LGD jewellery in India as well as globally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023