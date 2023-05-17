Left Menu

French Defence major Safran group opens unit in Kerala

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-05-2023 21:44 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 21:44 IST
French Defence major Safran group opens unit in Kerala

French defence major Safran Group on Wednesday opened a unit and began operations here, in a development that is expected to invigorate the state's efforts to become the nation's hub in the aerospace sector.

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev inaugurated the test centre for aerospace and defence products set up near Technopark on Wednesday.

Safran provides services in the fields of satellite communication and satellite tracking, along with manufacturing critical machinery for fighter aircraft, rockets and missiles.

In a Facebook post, Rajeev said Safran plans to turn its first unit in Kerala into a space test centre in the Asia Pacific region in the near future. He said the company has also expressed interest in starting an assembling/manufacturing unit for Safran Space Products in Kerala itself.

Safran also aims to produce 50 per cent of the products required by India's space agency ISRO, the minister said, adding that it will give strength to Kerala's efforts to become the nation's hub in the aerospace sector. In July last year, the company had announced the setting up of a production facility in Hyderabad to produce parts and components for advanced aircraft engines with an investment of Euro 36 million, besides a big-ticket joint venture with state-run aerospace behemoth HAL in Bengaluru.

After a meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Safran CEO Olivier Andries, it was also announced that the joint venture in Bengaluru will produce engines for helicopters, while the French company will also set up an MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) facility for Indian and foreign commercial aircraft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023