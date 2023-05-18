Airtel's 5G service reaches 500 towns and villages in Tamil Nadu; onboards 2 million customers

Leading Indian telco, Bharti Airtel, has touched the 2 million 5G customer mark on its network in Tamil Nadu. Airtel's 5G service is now available in more than 500 cities and towns in the state including Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy, Tiruppur, Hosur, Vellore, and Salem.

Airtel was the first company to introduce 5G in the country, and Chennai was among the initial eight cities to get Airtel 5G Plus, which offers massive speeds - up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds - along with best voice experience.

Moreover, Airtel 5G Plus is compatible with all 5G-enabled smartphones in India, ensuring seamless functionality without any technical glitches. Furthermore, the energy consumption for transmitting per gigabyte (GB) of data in the 5G network is significantly lower compared to the existing 4G technology.

"We are witnessing a rapid adoption of Airtel 5G Plus in Tamil Nadu. I am thrilled to share that we have surpassed 2 million customers on our ultrafast Airtel 5G network. We will continue to advance our network, bridging every town and key rural area across the state, allowing many more customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more," said Tarun Virmani, CEO Tamil Nadu, Bharti Airtel.

Airtel's 5G Plus service is now available in more than 3,500 towns and villages throughout the country, and it recently surpassed 10 million unique customers on its national 5G network. The company is on track to provide its 5G services to every town and important rural area by September 2023.

Airtel customers can experience ultrafast, reliable and secure 5G Plus services without having to worry about data exhaustion as the company has removed the capping on data usage across all existing plans. To further enhance customer experience, the company has established experience zones in all of its retail stores nationwide. These zones provide customers with the opportunity to personally experience the impressive capabilities of the Airtel 5G Plus network.