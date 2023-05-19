Saudi Crown Prince says kingdom ready to mediate between Russia and Ukraine
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 19-05-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 17:27 IST
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in the Arab League summit on Friday that his kingdom is ready to mediate between Russia and Ukraine.
He also added that he hopes Syria's return to the Arab League will end its crisis.
