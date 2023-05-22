Left Menu

WhatsApp now lets you edit sent messages: Here's how

Updated: 22-05-2023 20:19 IST
Image Credit: WhatsApp Blog

Meta-owned instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, has added a new feature that allows you to edit your sent messages. By long-pressing on a sent message, a menu option labelled 'Edit' will appear, allowing users to modify the message for up to fifteen minutes after it was originally sent.

"For the moments when you make a mistake, or simply change your mind, you can now edit your sent messages. From correcting a simple misspelling to adding extra context to a message, we're excited to bring you more control over your chats," WhatsApp wrote in a blog post on Monday.

Edited WhatsApp messages will be visibly marked with the 'edited' label when viewed by the recipient. This visual indicator informs the message recipient that a correction has been made, without revealing the specific edit history. As with all personal messages, media, and calls, the platform reaffirms its commitment to user privacy and security, guaranteeing end-to-end encryption.

The global rollout of the edit functionality has already commenced, and in the following weeks, it will be made available to users worldwide, the platform said.

Last week, WhatsApp introduced a new feature called Chat Lock, which lets users protect their most intimate conversations with an additional layer of security. Locked Chats can only be accessed with your device password or biometric like a fingerprint. Additionally, this feature automatically hides the contents of that chat in notifications too.

