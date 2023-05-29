Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-05-2023 20:55 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 20:55 IST
Punjab govt to digitise all land records
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said land records in the state will be made online and other routine administrative work hassle-free.

The CM, who was chairing a high-level meeting of Punjab Land Record society, said all land related records must be put online so that people can get access to them with a single click.

Mann, according to an official release, also said the records must be available in simple Punjabi language so that people have no difficulty reading it.

He also directed officials to properly maintain record rooms at state, as well as district and sub division levels.

Registration and other bureaucratic work need to be made faceless for the sake of transparency and efficiency in the working of the revenue department, he said.

Mann also reviewed the computerisation projects of the department of revenue and batted for its early completion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

