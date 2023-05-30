FACTBOX-What do we know about Ukraine's drone strike on Moscow?

Ukraine launched one of its biggest ever

drone attacks on Moscow on Tuesday though the defence ministry said all of them were destroyed by air defence systems.

The attack came just weeks after the Kremlin was hit in a drone strike that Russia blamed on Ukraine. Here is what we know so far:

* Russia's defence ministry said that Ukraine was behind the drone attack on Moscow. It said it had shot all the drones. * The defence ministry said that eight drones had attacked the Russian capital. Baza, a Telegram channel with links to the security services, said that more than 25 drones were involved.

* News site RBC cited a source as saying that "more than ten" drones had been shot down by anti-aircraft systems. * Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that two people had sought medical assistance after the strike. No deaths were reported.

* Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said several drones had fallen on buildings in Moscow, inflicting minor damage. It said it was investigating the strike.

