Threat of terrorist attack in Netherlands has increased -gov't agency

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2023 19:46 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 19:46 IST
The threat of a possible terrorist attack in the Netherlands has increased in recent months, the country's anti-terrorism agency NCTV said on Tuesday.

The NCTV said there were increasing signs of jihadist groups plotting possible attacks in Europe, including in the Netherlands. The overall threat level remained at three on a scale of five, the NCTV said, meaning that an attack is plausible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

