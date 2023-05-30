Left Menu

TN govt inks pact with Omron healthcare on CM's Japan visit; Stalin also discusses use of AI with Tokyo tech firm

Updated: 30-05-2023 22:14 IST
The Tamil Nadu government has inked a pact with Omron Healthcare, during Chief Minister M K Stalin's visit ongoing visit to Japan, for setting up a facility at an investment of Rs 128 crore to manufacture blood pressure monitors in the state.

Chief Minister Stalin on Tuesday also visited technology firm NEC Future Creation Hub in Japan and interacted with officials on how Artificial Intelligence (AI) could be used in the administration of the state government.

This is the first time Omron would be launching a manufacturing facility in India, an official release said.

Stalin's deliberations with NEC officials were about AI-facial recognition, quantum computing objectives and possibly using such technology in the administration of Tamil Nadu government and public utilities, an official release here said.

The officials briefed Stalin on NEC's tech-driven solutions in various spheres, including stress-free journey for air passengers, the release added.

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa and senior officials including Additional Chief Secretary S Krishnan were present.

On May 23, the Chief Minister embarked on a visit to Singapore and Japan to attract investments and invite investors to the Global Investors Meet slated to be held here in January 2024.

