Russia 'notes' lack of US, UK condemnation of drone attack - Kremlin

Russia has noted "the lack of condemnation" by the United States and Britain of a drone attack on Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday. Russia said eight drones targeted civilian areas of Moscow and the Moscow region in the early hours of Tuesday but were either shot down or diverted with special electronic jammers. Moscow blamed Ukraine for the attacks.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-05-2023 15:23 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 15:18 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Moscow blamed Ukraine for the attacks. Kyiv denied involvement. 

