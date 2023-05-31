BOB Financial opens up its entire RuPay Credit Card base for linking on UPI

BoB Credit Card customers can now use their RuPay Credit Cards on UPI with BHIM and other UPI-enabled Apps, BOB Financial Solutions Ltd (BFSL) said on Wednesday.

BFSL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda, and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

This enablement would open doors for Bank of Baroda RuPay Credit Card users to transact across all the merchant outlets with QR codes and POS devices in the country backed by convenience and security assurance of UPI, a joint statement said. Credit Card on UPI gives our customers access to the ease and convenience of transacting on UPI while they continue to enjoy the benefits of a credit card, BoB managing director Sanjiv Chadha said.

BoB RuPay credit card customers can now directly link their credit cards with the UPI applications of their choice, such as BHIM, PhonePe, Paytm, Google Pay, Slice, MobiKwik and PayZapp.

''And they do not even have to carry the card with them. With this launch, we expect a significant rise in the use cases for making payments via credit cards, resulting in our cardholders engaging much more with their Bank of Baroda RuPay Credit Card,'' he said.

Commenting on the announcement NPCI managing director Dilip Asbe said UPI, the addition of Bank of Baroda Credit Cards on UPI rails is a big milestone in the growth trajectory of both RuPay and UPI. RuPay Credit Cards' linking with UPI is transforming the way in which the credit consumption is perceived by the users in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)