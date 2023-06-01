Left Menu

Bank of Mexico signals 'prolonged' interest rate hold

"To achieve orderly and sustained convergence of headline inflation to the 3% target, the bank's governing board considers that it will be necessary to maintain the benchmark rate at its current level for a prolonged period," the Bank of Mexico said in its quarterly economic report. The central bank's governing board unanimously held the benchmark interest rate steady at 11.25% on May 18, breaking a nearly two-year rate-hike cycle.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2023 01:11 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 01:11 IST
Bank of Mexico signals 'prolonged' interest rate hold

Mexico's central bank on Wednesday signaled it would hold the country's benchmark interest rate at its current all-time high for an extended period of time in order to bring inflation down to the bank's target range. "To achieve orderly and sustained convergence of headline inflation to the 3% target, the bank's governing board considers that it will be necessary to maintain the benchmark rate at its current level for a prolonged period," the Bank of Mexico said in its quarterly economic report.

The central bank's governing board unanimously held the benchmark interest rate steady at 11.25% on May 18, breaking a nearly two-year rate-hike cycle. In its quarterly report, the bank also raised its economic growth forecast for 2023 to 2.3%, an upward revision from 1.6% in its March report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023