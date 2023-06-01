Left Menu

Majority of Indian workers worried about AI replacing their jobs: Microsoft Work Trend Index 2023

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2023 13:06 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 13:06 IST
Majority of Indian workers worried about AI replacing their jobs: Microsoft Work Trend Index 2023
Image Credit: Unsplash
  • Country:
  • India

A whopping 74% of Indian workers are worried about artificial intelligence (AI) replacing their jobs while 83% are willing to delegate as much work as possible to AI to lessen their workload, according to the India findings of Microsoft's flagship Work Trend Index 2023 Report.

The report, titled "Will AI Fix Work?", shares three key insights to empower business leaders as they look to understand and responsibly adopt AI for their organization.

Drudgery debt impacting innovation

  • Digital debt, including data overload, affects productivity and hampers creative work.
  • 76% of Indian workers feel time and energy constraints, hindering innovation.
  • Within Microsoft 365, communication takes up 57% of time, while only 43% is dedicated to creation.
  • 78% of Indian workers lack uninterrupted focus during their workday.
  • Inefficient meetings are a primary productivity disruptor, according to 46% of Indian workers.

New AI-employee alliance

  • While 74% of Indian workers worry about job replacement by AI, 83% are willing to delegate tasks to AI to reduce workloads.
  • Majority of workers are comfortable using AI for administrative (86%), analytical (88%), and creative (87%) tasks.
  • Indian creative workers familiar with AI are open to using it for creative aspects of their job.
  • Managers see AI as a productivity booster (1.6x more likely) rather than a job cutter.

Need for AI aptitude in every employee

  • All employees, not just AI experts, require new core competencies, like prompt engineering.
  • 90% of Indian leaders believe new AI-related skills are necessary for employees.
  • 78% of Indian workers lack the necessary capabilities for their current work.

The Microsoft 2023 Work Trend Index surveyed 31,000 people in 31 countries including 14 Asia Pacific markets - Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam

"As the nature of work evolves, AI promises to be the biggest transformation to work in our lifetimes. The next generation of AI will unlock a new wave of productivity growth, removing the drudgery from our jobs and freeing us to rediscover the joy of creation. The opportunity and responsibility for every organization and leader is to get AI right—testing and experimenting with new ways of working to build a brighter future of work for everyone. This will require not just investing in AI, but also ensuring that every employee has the necessary AI aptitude to thrive in the new world of work," says Bhaskar Basu, country head – Modern Work, Microsoft India

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023