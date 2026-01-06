Tragedy at AIIMS: Assistant Professor's Fatal Struggle
Assistant Professor Dr Rashmi Verma passed away after a 24-day battle at AIIMS, following an alleged suicide attempt with anaesthesia drugs. Despite intensive medical efforts, she succumbed, leading to administrative and police investigations into possible workplace pressure influences.
- Country:
- India
Assistant Professor Dr Rashmi Verma has tragically died following a 24-day hospitalization at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where she was reportedly under extreme administrative pressure before allegedly attempting suicide by anaesthesia overdose.
Verma, who worked in the Emergency and Trauma Department at AIIMS, had been kept on ventilator support since December 11. Despite specialists' efforts, she succumbed to her injuries on January 5. Her condition resulted in severe brain damage due to global hypoxia.
The aftermath of her death has prompted significant administrative and governmental actions, including the removal of the emergency department head and the formation of a fact-finding team. Both police and AIIMS management are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding her untimely demise.
