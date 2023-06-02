Trade Dow Jones ‏(US30) with XM

With XM, a multi-regulated, global broker, traders can enjoy cost-effective and direct access to the global equity markets and trade Dow Jones with no extra fees.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (US30) is a legendary stock market index, designed to track the broader United States economy. It consists of 30 large, publicly traded companies from a range of different industries, with the common characteristic between them being their high quality. Most enjoy stable profit growth and have reputable brands. In contrast to its cousins the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, the Dow Jones is a price-weighted index. This means stocks with higher prices enjoy greater weight in the Dow, whereas other indices place focus on the market capitalisation of each company, not its share price. To put things in perspective, Apple is the largest US public company. As such, it has the heaviest weight in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, but not in the Dow Jones, because its share price is not very high following several stock splits. Instead, it is United Health that currently has the highest share price in the Dow, and by extension the biggest weight. Since the Dow attempts to provide a true reflection of the US economy, it is not as focused on mega-cap tech companies as other indices are. This phenomenon was a blessing last year, allowing the Dow Jones share price to outperform the likes of the tech-heavy Nasdaq in an environment where big tech companies experienced heavy losses. Looking ahead, the outlook for the Dow Jones seems challenging. The index currently stands just 11% away from its record highs, leaving it vulnerable to further downside corrections in an environment where valuations are still rosy and arguably disconnected from deteriorating economic fundamentals.

