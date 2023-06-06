PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 6

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- British Airways, Boots and BBC among companies hit by cyber security attack - France objects to NATO plan for office in Tokyo

- UK's FCA fines ED&F Man £17mn over its role in 'cum-ex' tax scandal - Commercial broadcasters attack UK's Ofcom advertising proposals

Overview - Tens of thousands of employees of British Airways, the UK drugstore chain Boots and Britain's BBC were among those whose personal data was exposed following a wide-ranging breach centred on a popular file transfer tool.

- French President Emmanuel Macron objected to a proposal from the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) to set up an office in Tokyo, as he believed the group should stay focused on its own region. - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined broker ED&F Man Capital Markets Ltd (MCML) 17.2 million pounds ($21.38 million), its largest penalty yet in connection with Europe's 'cum-ex' tax scam.

- Plans from the British media watchdog Ofcom to allow public service rivals to raise their allowance for advertising has come under attack from commercial broadcasters who claim the move would reduce news output and viability of smaller channels. ($1 = 0.8043 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

