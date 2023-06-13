neOwn Engages with Purple Quarter to Strengthen Leadership Team; Pratik Chopra Appointed as VP of Engineering

A one-of-a-kind alternate commerce platform focused on helping parents and children - neOwn, has appointed Pratik Chopra as the Vice President of Engineering. Global bespoke CTO search firm, Purple Quarter was the preferred search partner in closing the tech leadership mandate. Purple Quarter, along with team neOwn, devised a customized approach to map and locate the right technology head for building technology on neOwn's vision. Following extensive research and careful consideration, the teams collectively closed on Pratik Chopra as the VP of Engineering. Pratik comes with 15 years of experience and has worked in Silicon Valley with US Defense, Zynga and IGT. In addition, he has spent over nine years building start-ups like Invock, Expertrons among others. His proven track record and in-depth domain knowledge make him the ideal candidate for the role. Pratik has a master's from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

''The opportunity to work with Kranti in building neOwn from zero to one would be the start of another great journey. I am grateful to Purple Quarter for introducing me to this opportunity and for facilitating a quick closure. At neOwn, our primary focus will be to move the organization towards an AI-based e-commerce approach. We will focus on building growth funnels and scalable technology using AI engines, keeping consumers at the center. I look forward to building and growing with neOwn's vision and mission,'' shared Pratik Chopra on his appointment.

Launched in 2023, neOwn is an early-stage startup founded by Kranti Gada, Ex-Shemaroo Ent. COO, with a mission to empower modern-day shoppers as well as brands with alternate commerce models. Currently, the platform is focused on subscriptions as a business model and Parents and Children as a Target Audience leveraging technology to solve inefficiencies and build scale. neOwn aims to be a flag bearer in the space of renewable commerce, paving the way for a sustainable future. To strengthen the organization's technology vertical, neOwn sought Purple Quarter's search expertise to fill the position with a seasoned tech leader.

Kranti Gada, Founder, neOwn, shared on the appointment, ''We are delighted to welcome Pratik to the team. We are at a nascent stage, and I am confident that Pratik's expertise will help develop and accelerate our tech infrastructure. Pratik not only has the right skill set and experience but also comes with an amazing attitude to build structure and sense in a high-potential but unorganized market. Purple Quarter has been of great help in locating and onboarding the best tech leader fit for the organization. We appreciate the team's driven efforts throughout the process.'' Purple Quarter's unparalleled tech network, extensive talent pool, and comprehensive end-to-end search process have been instrumental in securing multiple key tech heads for the likes of BigBasket, Licious, PharmEasy, Upstox, Urban Company, Shiprocket, ACKO, Healthians, Open, Rupeek and more.

About Purple Quarter Purple Quarter is a Bespoke CTO Search firm with a global presence. In over five years, it has mapped out over 10,000+ tech leaders across the globe. With a singular approach, Purple Quarter offers detailed insight into the Tech Leadership hiring space for startups and corporates. The diverse clientele of companies such as Walmart, Swiggy, RBIH, Razorpay, Browserstack, Inmobi, ACKO, PharmEasy, Urban Company, hike, Clari, and many more, reflect Purple Quarter's unmatched position.

