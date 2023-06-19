Red Bull Partners with SellerApp: Marks Its Entry into the ONDC Network

Mumbai, June 19, 2023: Red Bull, the global energy drink brand, partnered with SellerApp, a leading e-commerce analytics platform, to join ONDC. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as Red Bull becomes a part of the ONDC network, a game-changing initiative by the Government of India that aims to transform the e-commerce landscape. Through this strategic alliance with SellerApp, Red Bull aims to harness the power of the ONDC network to expand its reach, strengthen its brand, and drive unparalleled success in the digital marketplace. Red Bull products are now available in over 236 cities across the country. The global energy drink leader brings their premium products to customers across the country, ensuring widespread accessibility and availability. T Koshy, the MD & CEO of ONDC, further added, "The speed at which ONDC is building traction among buyers and sellers is incredible. ONDC is constantly evolving and growing its reach in terms of location and domains to benefit sellers and buyers at scale. Congratulations to Red Bull and SellerApp for their remarkable collaboration and contribution to the ONDC network." Since its initial launch, the ONDC has experienced remarkable growth, boasting an impressive network of over 36,000 sellers, 45+ participants, and a diverse range of eight categories. This rapid scaling is a testament to the platform's success and ability to attract a wide range of participants, solidifying ONDC as a leading force in the e-commerce landscape. Brij Purohit, Co-founder of SellerApp, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Red Bull to the ONDC network. With a strong focus on supporting CPG brands like Red Bull, SellerApp is committed to enabling their success by leveraging the ONDC network. Our business analytics capabilities play a key role in equipping Red Bull with data-driven insights, market intelligence, and strategies to thrive within the ONDC ecosystem." SellerApp has successfully brought more than 1100 sellers into the ONDC network. Among the recognized brands are Patanjali, True Elements, Kapiva, Boyo, Nature Land Organics, and 24 Organic Mantra, among others. The partnership between Red Bull and SellerApp within the ONDC network represents a dynamic collaboration that sets new standards for e-commerce success. By combining Red Bull's brand power, SellerApp's advanced analytics, and the ONDC network's collective strength, this alliance is poised to redefine the way businesses thrive in the digital marketplace.

About Red Bull: Red Bull Energy Drink was launched in Austria in 1987 creating a new product category called Energy Drinks. It is now sold in more than 175 countries. A total of 11.582 billion cans of Red Bull were sold worldwide in 2022. Vitalising body and mind, Red Bull Energy Drink is appreciated worldwide by top athletes, students, and in highly demanding professions as well as during long drives. In India, Red Bull India Private Limited (RBIL) has imported and sold Red Bull Energy Drink and its variants since 2007. Red Bull India has invested significantly in the Indian market, working with local Indian partners through distribution and sales channels.

About SellerApp: SellerApp (https://www.sellerapp.com/) is a five-year-old company specializing in e-commerce data analytics. With a global network of over 150,000 sellers, SellerApp provides business intelligence solutions that enhance efficiency, promote collaboration, and unlock growth potential for brands across the world. In 2022, the company was acknowledged as a Technology Innovator and received the Excellence Award @ Software Product Management Summit India 2023. SellerApp is one of the initial ONDC seller participants enabling brands to seamlessly onboard. About ONDC: ONDC is a government-backed initiative that brings together leading e-commerce players and sellers, empowering them to unlock the full potential of online marketplaces. Through collaboration and shared resources, the ONDC network aims to drive innovation, optimize operations, and revolutionize the e-commerce landscape.

(Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)