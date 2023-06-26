Left Menu

S&P Global cuts China 2023 growth forecast to 5.2% from 5.5%

S&P Global said it has cut its 2023 GDP growth forecast for China after May data showed a post-COVID recovery was faltering in the world's second-largest economy. "We have reduced our 2023 GDP growth forecast to 5.2%, from 5.5%," it said in a research note on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2023 07:47 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 07:47 IST
S&P Global cuts China 2023 growth forecast to 5.2% from 5.5%

S&P Global said it has cut its 2023 GDP growth forecast for China after May data showed a post-COVID recovery was faltering in the world's second-largest economy.

"We have reduced our 2023 GDP growth forecast to 5.2%, from 5.5%," it said in a research note on Sunday. "China's recovery should continue but at an uneven pace, with investment and industry lagging."

S&P is the first major international credit agency to cut its forecasts for China's economy this year, although several major banks including Goldman Sachs have lowered their estimates this month. Goldman Sachs reduced its forecast from 6% to 5.4%, citing persistently weak confidence and the cloud over the property market as stronger-than-expected headwinds.

China's economy stumbled in May with property investment slumping further, industrial output and retail sales growth missing forecasts, adding to expectations that Beijing will need to do more to shore up a shaky post-pandemic recovery. China will roll out more stimulus to support a slowing economy this year, sources involved in policy discussions have said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023