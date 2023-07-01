Odd News Roundup: Robot takes podium as orchestra conductor in Seoul

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2023 10:31 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 10:27 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

An android robot, EveR 6, took the conductor's podium in Seoul on Friday evening to lead a performance by South Korea's national orchestra, marking the first such attempt in the country. The two-armed robot, designed by the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology, made its debut at the National Theater of Korea, leading musicians in the country's national orchestra.

