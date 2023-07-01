Odd News Roundup: Robot takes podium as orchestra conductor in Seoul
Robot takes podium as orchestra conductor in Seoul
An android robot, EveR 6, took the conductor's podium in Seoul on Friday evening to lead a performance by South Korea's national orchestra, marking the first such attempt in the country. The two-armed robot, designed by the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology, made its debut at the National Theater of Korea, leading musicians in the country's national orchestra.
