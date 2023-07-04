Samsung India launches Digital Service Center for personalized customer support

Samsung today announced the launch of its Digital Service Center, a comprehensive platform aimed at providing consumers with a personalized customer service experience for their products. The platform offers simplified user navigation, quick access to category-wise self-help content, DIY videos, innovative symptom-based support and repair assistance.

The Digital Service Center can be accessed via the support menu on Samsung's official website (https://www.samsung.com/in) or directly at www.samsungdigitalservicecenter.com. Upon logging in to the Samsung account, the new platform offers a range of features tailored to meet the specific needs of consumers.

The Digital Service Center also offers DIY videos through which consumers will be able to find resolutions to various product-related issues - whether it's learning how to use the screen mirroring feature on a TV, connecting a Soundbar, installing a Samsung semi-automatic washing machine, setting up a Freestyle projector, or using the auto restart feature on Galaxy smartphones.

In addition, Samsung consumers can book appointments to receive priority service at service centers, take advantage of pick-up and drop-off services, locate nearby service centers, access warranty policies, track repair progress, gather information about service costs, schedule callback requests through remote and visual support, and receive software updates, all via the Digital Service Center.

The platform also provides access to several additional digital service options offered by the company, allowing customers to address their concerns right from their homes. These options include WhatsApp Support, Remote Support, technical assistance through the call center, and access to do-it-yourself videos on the Samsung website and YouTube.

"At Samsung, we have always believed in catering to the evolving needs of customers. The Digital Service Center is a step towards simplifying post-purchase services and providing personalized support to our consumers. We understand that to fully empower consumers, they need to be offered easy access to a digitalized ecosystem. The platform boasts easy navigation for consumers and provides them access to product-specific DIY videos, helping them resolve their queries with ease," said Mr. Sunil Cutinha, Vice President, Customer Service, Samsung India.