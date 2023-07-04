Left Menu

CPHI-Online: Murli Krishna Pharma Showcases Strength in the Global Pharma Ingredients Industry

Professionals from the pharma sector rely on CPHI-Online to stay updated with the latest industry developments, making it an ideal platform for companies like Murli Krishna Pharma to present their offerings.Initially initiated as a platform to showcase APIs Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, CPHI China has evolved into a comprehensive service platform that connects the entire pharmaceutical industry chain in the Asian-Pacific region.

PTI | Shanghai | Updated: 04-07-2023 16:22 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 16:22 IST
CPHI-Online: Murli Krishna Pharma Showcases Strength in the Global Pharma Ingredients Industry

Shanghai (China), July 4: Murli Krishna Pharma, a leading player in the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector, proudly announces its participation in the renowned CPHI China event at the Shanghai New International Expo Center. As an esteemed participant, Murli Krishna Pharma showcased its expertise and demonstrated its commitment to the global pharma ingredients industry.

CPHI-Online has established itself as the premier product and supplier search engine in the pharmaceutical ingredients industry worldwide. Professionals from the pharma sector rely on CPHI-Online to stay updated with the latest industry developments, making it an ideal platform for companies like Murli Krishna Pharma to present their offerings.

Initially initiated as a platform to showcase APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients), CPHI China has evolved into a comprehensive service platform that connects the entire pharmaceutical industry chain in the Asian-Pacific region. With two decades of experience, CPHI China has consistently witnessed and followed the growth and progress of pharma manufacturers. Murli Krishna Pharma actively participated in the event, and Mr. Sanjay Mathur, Head of Supply Chain, represented the company at the international platform. Accompanying him were the esteemed directors of Murli Krishna Pharma, the dedicated Business Development team, and the Head of Supply Chain, collectively demonstrating the company's strong presence. The company's esteemed leadership team also contributed significantly to the event. Dr. Satya Vadlamani, the CMD (Chief Managing Director), along with Dr. Vijay K Shastri, Technical Director, showcased their expertise and knowledge in the industry. Additionally, Murli Krishna Pharma's marketing team, comprising Mr. Vishnu Dangade, Mr. Vipul Naik, and Mr. Shakir Bagban, actively engaged with visitors and presented the company's diverse range of offerings. By participating in CPHI China, Murli Krishna Pharma reaffirms its commitment to innovation, industry progress, and the continual advancement of the pharmaceutical sector. The event serves as a platform for networking, fostering partnerships, and exploring business opportunities within the Asian-Pacific region and beyond.

Murli Krishna Pharma is a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer committed to delivering high-quality, affordable, and innovative healthcare solutions. With a strong focus on research and development, the company specializes in the production of a diverse range of pharmaceutical products, including APIs, finished formulations, and generics. Murli Krishna Pharma aims to contribute to the betterment of global healthcare by ensuring access to safe and effective medicines.

For more information and comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products of MKPPL, please visit: https://www.murlikrishnapharma.com , LinkedIn, Facebook

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023