Google Play Games beta on PC now available in India

Google has expanded the Google Play Games beta - a PC application that lets you browse, download, and play select mobile games on a Windows desktop or laptop - in India.

With this launch, players in India can participate in the beta to enjoy their favourite mobile games across a wide range of devices, including phones, tablets, Chromebooks, and PCs. Players can access popular titles from Indian developers including Ludo King and Hitwicket Games, as well as globally acclaimed titles such as Eversoul, Lords Mobile, and Evony: The King's Return, in both Hindi and English.

"We are excited to partner with developers globally to bring their incredible games to larger screens for players worldwide. Since our launch last year, we have grown our Google Play Games catalog by hundreds of games, all optimized for larger screens and with improved controls. As we move towards a full release, we will continue to add new features and evaluate developer and player feedback," Google wrote in a blog post on Friday.

In addition to India, Google is launching its gaming platform to more than 60 new regions, increasing the total number of regions with access to Google Play Games beta on PC to over 120.

Google Play Games on PC allows users to take full advantage of larger screens and improved controls through mouse and keyboard inputs. The platform also lets users seamlessly transition from one device to another, picking up where they left off without any hassle.

To participate in the beta, make sure you meet these minimum requirements: