QuickHeal Technologies reports Q1 net loss at 12.8 cr
- Country:
- India
Pune-based cybersecurity software company QuickHeal Technologies on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 12.8 crore, according to a BSE filing. The company had logged a net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.
Its revenue slipped 16 per cent to Rs 51.4 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from about Rs 61 crore in Q1 FY23, according to the filing.
It has appointed ex-Infosys executive Vishal Salvi as its Chief Executive Officer.
Salvi is an independent director for the Data Security Council of India and served as the Chief Information Security Officer at Infosys, before joining QuickHeal Technologies this month.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rs 12.8
- QuickHeal Technologies
- Rs 51.4
- Infosys
- Rs 61
- Rs 0.18
- Vishal Salvi
ALSO READ
Infosys' US arm expands to Canada, opens 10,000-sq ft digital centre
IT company Infosys' net profit rises 11 pc year-on-year to Rs 5,945 crore; revenue up 10 pc to Rs 37,933 crore: Company filing.
Infosys' Q1 profit rises 11 pc to Rs 5,945 crore; lowers full year outlook to 1 to 3.5 pc
Infosys shocks with cut in full-year revenue guidance; Q1 net profit rises 11 pc
Infosys' Q1 profit rises 11 pc to Rs 5,945 cr; company slashes FY24 outlook to 1-3.5 pc amid macro woes