C-DOT signs consortium agreement with industry partners

The consortium partners are companies engaged in development of Radio communication products, specialising in providing radio access network solutions for 5G, LTE, etc.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2023 21:50 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 21:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), the premier Telecom R&D Centre of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), signed a consortium agreement with industry partners: Lekha Wireless Solutions Private Limited, Signaltron Systems Private Limited, Sooktha Consulting Private Limited and Resonous Technologies Private Limited for ‘Collaborative Development of Disaggregated 5G Radio Access Network Solution’. The consortium partners are companies engaged in development of Radio communication products, specialising in providing radio access network solutions for 5G, LTE, etc.

 

This agreement is the second such initiative under the ‘C-DOT Collaborative Research Program 2022 (CCRP-2022)’, which was launched to realise the objective of promoting innovation and development of cost-effective indigenous telecom products and solution. The first such agreement was signed with VVDN Technologies Private Limited and WiSig Networks Private Limited to develop 5G Open RAN.

This engagement amongst the Parties is to collaborate for the development of an O-RAN compliant disaggregated 5G RAN solution capable of operation in the FR1 and FR2 bands for public & private 5G networks. C-DOT will act as a business incubator and facilitator by providing funding and necessary infrastructure for testing, interoperability, field trial, Proof of Concept (POC); hence ensuring availability of alternative 5G RAN domestic products.

Speaking at the Agreement signing ceremony, Dr Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO, C-DOT highlighted the tremendous potential of Indian R&D and emphasised the importance of collaborative approach to leverage the technical strengths across industry. He further added that this partnership will act as a catalyst towards India’s self-reliance in 5G space by creating more telecom players in Startup-MSME ecosystem, contributing to Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat”. This development of indigenously designed, commercially viable and industry-grade deployable 5G RAN End to End solution will infuse healthy competition in the market, augment Indian intellectual property and also enable our country to become a leading global supplier of affordable 5G solutions.

The event was attended by Shri Ramu T Srinivasaiah, Founder & Director- Lekha Wireless Solutions; Shri Himamshu Khasnis, Founder & Director- Signaltron Systems; Shri Balaji Rangaswamy, CEO- Sooktha Consulting; Shri Subbaiah K V, CEO- Resonous Technologies. Dr Pankaj Kumar Dalela, Ms Shikha Srivastava- Directors of C-DOT were also present during the agreement signing ceremony.

The C-DOT and consortium partners expressed their enthusiasm and reiterated their firm commitments towards taking this engagement further with a resounding success and building indigenous capabilities for the digital transformation of the country, looking forward to global reach.

(With Inputs from PIB)

